Alessio Rastani Features TheDowTheory.com: Update on the technical landscape for Bitcoin and Ethereum

Alessio Rastani has a knack for making excellent and content-rich videos. As a follower of Alessio’s work for many years, I can attest that he tends to be on the right side of the markets most of the time. In his latest video, he delves into the current technical landscape of Bitcoin and Ethereum. I’m honored that he’s incorporated insights from my Dow Theory analysis and highlighted my work. Alessio identifies crucial price levels that must hold for the bullish trend to remain intact.

