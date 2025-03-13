Rory Guillen of Gillenmarkets.com, a long-time subscriber to our service, has just published a highly insightful article on the most recent Dow Theory for the 21st Century (DT21C) signal. You can read it HERE. The piece offers a clear and practical explanation of how to apply the DT21C, along with its strong track record of helping investors stay on course—outperforming the market while avoiding significant drawdowns.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of TheDowTheory.com. This content is provided for general informational purposes only and should not be considered professional advice or a substitute for consultation with qualified experts.

Sincerely,

Manuel Blay

Editor of thedowtheory.com