Posted on Feb, 20, 2018
WORRIED ABOUT CRASH? CHECK DOW THEORY USA TODAY MONEY quotes Jack Schannep, editor of TheDowTheory.com, one of the country’s leading Dow Theorists, put it this way: “The genius of investing is recognizing the direction of the trend — not catching the highs or the lows.” Read the article HERE.
Latest News
Feb. 20, 2018 - Dow Theory shows market turmoil isn’t signaling a coming crash
Oct. 17, 2017 - How to invest like . . . the man behind the Dow Jones Index
The Telegraph of London quotes "Jack Schannep, author of Dow Theory for the 21st Century, there are some key theories that have to be accepted to successfully apply the process." DJIA: 22,997 Read the article HERE