Mark Hulbert of Marketwatch: One of the geniuses of the Dow Theory is that it counsels against overreacting to every cloud on that horizon. That’s why, as Jack Schannep, editor of TheDowTheory.com, reminds us, the “current trend is assumed to continue intact until it is proven otherwise.” Read the article HERE.
HERE IS WHAT THE OLDEST MARKET-TIMING SYSTEM IN STOCKS IS SAYING NOW
Posted on Apr, 13, 2017
Mark Hulbert of Marketwatch: The Transports have been the stronger of the two benchmarks, and it is widely considered to be a leading economic indicator. Read the article HERE.