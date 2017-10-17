The Telegraph of London quotes "Jack Schannep, author of Dow Theory for the 21st Century , there are some key theories that have to be accepted to successfully apply the process." DJIA: 22,997 Read the article HERE

Mark Hulbert of MarketWatch: For the first time in over three years, each of the three major Dow stock market averages has just hit a new all-time high. These joint new highs are “very encouraging.” DJIA 22,405 Read the article HERE.