How to invest like . . . the man behind the Dow Jones Index
Posted on Oct, 17, 2017

The Telegraph of London quotes "Jack Schannep, author of Dow Theory for the 21st Century, there are some key theories that have to be accepted to successfully apply the process." DJIA: 22,997 Read the article HERE

 

 

Latest News

Oct. 17, 2017 - How to invest like . . . the man behind the Dow Jones Index

The Telegraph of London quotes "Jack Schannep, author of Dow Theory for the 21st Century, there are some key theories that have to be accepted to successfully apply the process." DJIA: 22,997 Read the article HERE

Sep. 29, 2017 - September saw this rare — and bullish — trifecta for the stock market

Mark Hulbert of MarketWatch: For the first time in over three years, each of the three major Dow stock market averages has just hit a new all-time high.  These joint new highs are “very encouraging.”  DJIA 22,405  Read the article HERE.

+ more news

Copyright © 2015. Schannep Timing Indicator & TheDowTheory.com Newsletter. All Rights Reserved.
Site by S-FX.com

MENU