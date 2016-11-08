HULBERT LOOKS TO US ON TRANSPORT’S STRENGTH

Mark Hulbert of Marketwatch: The Transports have been the stronger of the two benchmarks, and it is widely considered to be a leading economic indicator. Read the article HERE .

There has been renewed interest in the Dow Theory since Jack Schannep presented his research to the Market Technicians Association that showed Dow Theory produced an excess return of 1.5% per year (from 1953 thru 2011) versus a buy and hold strategy. His presentation attracted a whole new generation of Dow Theory enthusiasts. Read the article HERE.