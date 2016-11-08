MarketWatch discusses what the oldest market-timing system is telling stock investors

Mark Hulbert of Marketwatch: The Transports have been the stronger of the two benchmarks, and it is widely considered to be a leading economic indicator. Read the article HERE.
Posted on Jul, 12, 2016
Mark Hulbert of MarketWatch: Despite equity indices near record highs, the Dow Theory remains bearish, and quotes Jack Schannep as to how that could turnaround. Read the article HERE
Latest News
Nov. 8, 2016 - HULBERT LOOKS TO US ON TRANSPORT’S STRENGTH
Oct. 21, 2016 - STOCKCHARTS – SCHANNEP ATTRACTS A WHOLE NEW GENERATION OF DOW THEORY ENTHUSIASTS
There has been renewed interest in the Dow Theory since Jack Schannep presented his research to the Market Technicians Association that showed Dow Theory produced an excess return of 1.5% per year (from 1953 thru 2011) versus a buy and hold strategy. His presentation attracted a whole new generation of Dow Theory enthusiasts. Read the article HERE.