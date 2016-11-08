Mark Hulbert of Marketwatch: The Transports have been the stronger of the two benchmarks, and it is widely considered to be a leading economic indicator. Read the article HERE.
Reitmeister Trading Alert Commentary
Posted on Aug, 01, 2016
Steve Reitmeister of Zacks Investment Research in his Trading Alert Commentary identified our August 1st 2016 Newsletter as one of "3 fairly bearish articles that made me want to pause just a bit and realize that the bears are not done". Read the emailed article HERE
Latest News
Nov. 8, 2016 - HULBERT LOOKS TO US ON TRANSPORT’S STRENGTH
Oct. 21, 2016 - STOCKCHARTS – SCHANNEP ATTRACTS A WHOLE NEW GENERATION OF DOW THEORY ENTHUSIASTS
There has been renewed interest in the Dow Theory since Jack Schannep presented his research to the Market Technicians Association that showed Dow Theory produced an excess return of 1.5% per year (from 1953 thru 2011) versus a buy and hold strategy. His presentation attracted a whole new generation of Dow Theory enthusiasts. Read the article HERE.