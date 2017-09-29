Mark Hulbert of MarketWatch: For the first time in over three years, each of the three major Dow stock market averages has just hit a new all-time high. These joint new highs are “very encouraging.” DJIA 22,405 Read the article HERE.
September saw this rare — and bullish — trifecta for the stock market
Posted on Sep, 29, 2017
