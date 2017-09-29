September saw this rare — and bullish — trifecta for the stock market
Posted on Sep, 29, 2017

Mark Hulbert of MarketWatch: For the first time in over three years, each of the three major Dow stock market averages has just hit a new all-time high.  These joint new highs are “very encouraging.”  DJIA 22,405  Read the article HERE.

 

 

Jul. 5, 2017 - The stock market did a very bullish thing this last week, and yet hardly anyone noticed 

Mark Hulbert of MarketWatch noticed, as we did and told our subscribers in an email sent two days earlier! DJIA 21,637  Read the article HERE.

 

 

