The Emperor’s Clothes Again

In our latest conversation, Andrew and I picked up right where we left off, back in April, when I correctly called the market bottom. In this new interview, I’m not calling a top, since I still see room for the stock market to move higher. However, I’m now a more cautious bull: the rally since the April 8th lows has been torrid. At the same time, I don’t expect a full-fledged bear market either.

I also shared the reasons behind my tempered optimism about the U.S. economy and the key factor that could still derail it.