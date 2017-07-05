The stock market did a very bullish thing this last week, and yet hardly anyone noticed 
Posted on Jul, 05, 2017

Mark Hulbert of Marketwatch noticed, as we did and told our subscribers in an email sent two days earlier! Read the article HERE.

 

 

 

 

Apr. 13, 2017 - HERE IS WHAT THE OLDEST MARKET-TIMING SYSTEM IN STOCKS IS SAYING NOW

Mark Hulbert of Marketwatch: One of the geniuses of the Dow Theory is that it counsels against overreacting to every cloud on that horizon. That’s why, as Jack Schannep, editor of TheDowTheory.com, reminds us, the “current trend is assumed to continue intact until it is proven otherwise.” Read the article HERE.

