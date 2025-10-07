Why Bitcoin’s Bull Market Isn’t Over Yet

On October 3rd, I had the pleasure of joining Maurizio Pedrazzoli Grazioli’s podcast for the second time. We picked up right where we left off from our previous conversation—when we called the bottom of Bitcoin on April 8th—and once again, we explored some bold bullish scenarios that, at the time, were far from obvious. Fast forward to today… and it turns out, we nailed it again. Watch it here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ORxzAytzuxk&feature=youtu.be

Sincerely,

Manuel Blay

Editor of thedowtheory.com