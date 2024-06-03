t
June 3, 2024

Dow Theory Alert: The trend for US bonds could change from bearish to bullish soon. Learn the critical price levels to watch

From Bearish Trend to Potential Bull Market: TLT and IEF Insights

Overview: TLT and IEF remain in a primary bear market, but this could change soon. If TLT and IEF jointly surpass their 5/15/24 closing highs, the trend will shift from bearish to bullish. More details are provided below.

General Remarks:

In this post, I extensively elaborate on the rationale behind employing two alternative definitions to evaluate secondary reactions.

TLT refers to the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. You can find more information about it here

IEF refers to the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. You can find more information about it here.

TLT tracks longer-term US bonds, while IEF tracks intermediate-term US bonds. A bull market in bonds signifies lower interest rates, whereas a bear market in bonds indicates higher interest rates.

A) Market situation if one appraises secondary reactions not bound by the three weeks and 1/3 retracement dogma. 

As I explained in this post, the primary trend for TLT and IEF was signaled as bearish on 2/13/24.

TLT and IEF drifted downward until 4/25/24. From these lows, a bounce lasting 14 trading days followed until 5/15/24. The table below shows that the rally met the time and extent requirements for a secondary (bullish) reaction against the primary bearish trend. After the 5/15/24 bounce highs, there was a pullback until 5/29/24, completing the setup for a potential primary bull market signal.

195 table dow theory short term TLT IEF June 3 2024

Now, we have two alternatives:

a) If TLT and IEF jointly surpass their 5/15/24 closing highs (Step #2 bounce), a primary bull market will be signaled.

b) If TLT and IEF jointly violate their 4/25/24 closing lows (Step #1), the primary bear market would be reconfirmed.

The charts below depict the current market situation. The grey rectangles on the left show a rally that occurred in March that did not qualify as a secondary reaction. The blue rectangles (Step #2) highlight the current secondary (bearish) reaction against the primary bear market. The brown rectangles show the most recent pullback that set up both ETFs for a potential primary bull market signal. The blue horizontal lines highlight the bounce highs (step #2). The red horizontal lines highlight the primary bear market lows whose breakdown would reaffirm the primary bear market.

194 TLT IEF dow theory short term June 3 2024 edited

Thus, the primary is bearish, and the secondary one is bullish.

B) Market situation if one sticks to the traditional interpretation demanding more than three weeks and 1/3 confirmed retracement to declare a secondary reaction.

As detailed in this post, the primary trend was signaled as bearish on 2/13/24.

The most recent bounce, not reaching the >=15 days threshold, does not qualify as a secondary reaction, and accordingly, no setup for a potential primary bull market signal has been completed.

Therefore, the primary and secondary trends are bearish.

Sincerely,

Manuel Blay

Editor of thedowtheory.com

Additional Insights

